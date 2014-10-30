© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

FL Expects 200K New ACA Enrollees

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published October 30, 2014 at 9:23 AM EDT
Healthcare.gov_2015_homepage.JPG
Healthcare.gov

  More than 200,000 Floridians are projected to sign up for health insurance during the upcoming Affordable Care Act enrollment period beginning November 15th, the Miami Herald reports.

The projection, compiled by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, would raise Florida's total enrollment to about 1,07 million, the Herald reports.

Insurers are hoping this batch of enrollees will include more young and healthy customers as they help to offset costs incurred by offering coverage to older, sicker people, according to the Herald.

