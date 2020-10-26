-
Donald Trump says the Obama administration plans to delay telling consumers about premium increases for 2017 under the president's health care law — for…
-
President Barack Obama has signed legislation aimed at preventing premium increases that some smaller businesses were expecting next year under his…
-
Key Republicans on Tuesday asserted that the administration of Florida Gov. Rick Scott was playing politics in a continuing fight over health care that…
-
From contraception to colonoscopies, the Obama administration Monday closed a series of insurance loopholes on coverage of preventive care.The…
-
A little-known side to the government's health insurance website is prompting renewed concerns about privacy, just as the White House is calling for…
-
For Americans wondering why President Barack Obama hasn’t forced all states to follow a single, national rule for isolating potential Ebola patients, the…
-
HealthCare.gov, the website for health insurance under President Barack Obama’s health care law, has been revamped as its second enrollment season…
-
If former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist gets his old job back, he promises to expand Medicaid to roughly 1 million low-income residents by calling a special…
-
President Barack Obama's health care law uses the tax system to subsidize coverage for the uninsured.Promoting social policy goals through the tax code is…
-
Many people newly insured by Medicaid under the federal health care law are seeking treatment in hospital emergency rooms, one of the most expensive…