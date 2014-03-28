© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Fact-Checking Recovery of Medicaid Costs Under ACA

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 28, 2014 at 10:31 AM EDT

Does the Affordable Care Act permit the government to seize assets after Medicaid patients age 55 or older die? According to the Florida Times-Union, states have had the option to do that since the Medicaid program started in 1965. In 1993, it became mandatory, and the ACA doesn’t change that. The Times-Union notes the federal health law allows for states to expand their Medicaid rolls to cover more people, so more could be subjected to the Medicaid Estate Recovery Program.
 

Affordable Care ActMedicaidseniorsMedicaid Estate Recovery ProgramFackCheck.orgAARPOmnibus Budget Reconciliation Act
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
