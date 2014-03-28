Fact-Checking Recovery of Medicaid Costs Under ACA
Does the Affordable Care Act permit the government to seize assets after Medicaid patients age 55 or older die? According to the Florida Times-Union, states have had the option to do that since the Medicaid program started in 1965. In 1993, it became mandatory, and the ACA doesn’t change that. The Times-Union notes the federal health law allows for states to expand their Medicaid rolls to cover more people, so more could be subjected to the Medicaid Estate Recovery Program.