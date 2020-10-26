-
The Florida Healthcare Association and AARP are talking to anyone who will listen. Their message: pay attention to long-term care. Florida’s population...
The AARP has filed a lawsuit on behalf of workers at a defunct Catholic hospital in upstate New York, saying hundreds lost their pensions unfairly. And there are similar cases around the country.
Pharmaceutical companies have for the past 20 years barraged the public with commercials about pills that help people lose weight, control cholesterol or…
Gloria and Bill Single lived together in a nursing home until she was evicted without warning. Complaints about illegal evictions from nursing homes are up 73 percent in California since 2011.
Florida is the second worst state in the nation at providing home- and community-based health care options for seniors and the disabled, a new report…
The AARP has been outspoken in its opposition to the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the House earlier this month.The organization, which…
NPR's Robert Siegel talks to David Certner, legislative policy director for the AARP, about the House Republicans' heath care reform proposal.
Seniors who like their Medicare choice this year, shouldn't assume it will be the same next year.A doctor in your network this year could be out of…
Mary Theresa Anderson is sitting in the back of a Miami Beach Convention Center ballroom, listening as entrepreneurs pitch health apps geared toward her...
A budding bipartisan deal to shelter physicians from Medicare cuts, championed by the House's two top leaders, is drawing powerful allies including the…