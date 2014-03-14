Enrollment Effort Hails Miami Cabbies

With just two weeks left before Affordable Care Act enrollment ends, Miami-Dade cab drivers may be getting a big tip.

Enroll America outreach workers this week have been helping sign up many of the county’s 5,000 drivers, 75 percent of whom have no insurance, the Miami Herald reports. Many drivers frequently work 12- to 16-hour shifts, so enrollment efforts are coming to them at places such as curbside at the Miami International Airport. Also, Raymond Francois, a weekend cab driver and licensed insurance agent, has been filling about 10 applications a day with his fellow drivers, the Herald reports.