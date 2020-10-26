-
This weekend marked the beginning of open enrollment season, the time when uninsured Floridians can sign up for health insurance on HealthCare.gov. An…
-
From a tailgating party with Gator fans in Gainesville to a beer festival in Pensacola, Floridians had plenty of opportunities Saturday to get in-person…
-
With the March 31 deadline to buy health care looming, Florida ranks first in overall sign-ups for states with the federal government-run marketplace, at…
-
With just two weeks left before Affordable Care Act enrollment ends, Miami-Dade cab drivers may be getting a big tip. Enroll America outreach workers this…
-
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act continue to push Floridians to sign up for health insurance, and they’re using everything from college computer labs…
-
The “Get Covered, America” enrollment effort that mimics the Obama campaign method of door-knocking is proving labor-intensive and mostly ineffective, the…
-
Far from the glitz of South Beach or the tourist mecca of the Magic Kingdom is northern Florida. Information about the Affordable Care Act can be hard to come by for residents, many of whom are working poor and could benefit from the law.
-
All over Florida, volunteers and staffers with the nonprofit Enroll America went knocking on doors Saturday, looking for uninsured people so they could…
-
A national movement to find the uninsured and get them plugged into benefits under the Affordable Care Act kicked off Tuesday night at a house party in…
-
The only way to keep premiums from soaring is to make sure that healthy people sign up for coverage as quickly as sick people do. But in states like…