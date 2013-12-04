Negron: No Chance on Medicaid

State Sen. Joe Negron, R-Negron, said he doesn’t expect there to be any movement on the issue of Medicaid expansion during the upcoming session, the Florida Current reports. Negron, who chairs the Senate Appropriations committee, tried last session to pass a private-sector version of Medicaid expansion that accepted federal money to cover the low-income uninsured. It passed overwhelmingly in the Senate but died in the House, where the Speaker and his lieutenants have been adamantly opposed to anything connected to the Affordable Care Act.

