© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Negron: No Chance on Medicaid

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published December 4, 2013 at 11:32 AM EST

State Sen. Joe Negron, R-Negron, said he doesn’t expect there to be any movement on the issue of Medicaid expansion during the upcoming session, the Florida Current reports. Negron, who chairs the Senate Appropriations committee, tried last session to pass a private-sector version of Medicaid expansion that accepted federal money to cover the low-income uninsured. It passed overwhelmingly in the Senate but died in the House, where the Speaker and his lieutenants have been adamantly opposed to anything connected to the Affordable Care Act.

Tags

Affordable Care ActFlorida LegislatureMedicaidMedicaid expansionAffordable Care Act
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content