Affordable Care Act

Florida to Follow Affordable Care Act Transitional Plan

Health News Florida | By The Associated Press
Published November 15, 2013 at 11:00 AM EST

Florida's insurance commissioner says the state will follow President Barack Obama's new transitional plan to keep health insurance coverage for Floridians.

Commissioner Kevin McCarty said in a prepared statement Thursday that most health insurers in Florida have already voluntarily extended coverage for affected policyholders through 2014. But for any companies that didn't, his office pledges to work with any company that chooses to continue coverage in accordance with the Obama's transitional policy.

Obama reversed course earlier Thursday and said millions of Americans should be allowed to renew individual coverage plans now ticketed for cancellation under the Affordable Care Act.

The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
