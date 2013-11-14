© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Relief Coming on Canceled Plans

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published November 14, 2013 at 11:32 AM EST
obama-president-barack.n.jpg

Saying "I get it -- I understand how upsetting it can be,"President Obama said today he will help Americans who have received notice that their individual policies are being canceled because they don't comply with the Affordable Care Act. 

(See live coverage here.)

He said he would allow insurers to extend policies that fail to meet the health law's requirements for 2014.

Only a small percentage of those who are insured were affected -- those who buy individual or family policies  because they have  no employer or government coverage -- but their plight fed into a perception that the president had "lied" when he said Americans who liked their health insurance could keep it.

The cancellation problem affects policyholders nationwide. In Florida, as Health News Florida and Kaiser Health News reported last month,  Blue Cross and Blue Shield, now Florida Blue, sent letters to 300,000 customers saying their policies were being canceled.

