Obamacare Heats Up Summer

With Congress on a five-week recess, members are rallying the troops around the state. And the troops are responding. As the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduced Leslie Sheffield of Fort Lauderdale, a cancer survivor who cares for her 92-year-old mother. Sheffield told a crowd that she and her husband both got sizeable rebate checks on their health insurance this year because of the health law. Wasserman Schultz is a Democrat from Weston.

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio, Florida’s Republican U.S. senator, made a swing through the Panhandle this week, meeting with business groups. As the Pensacola News Journal reports, he said the Affordable Care Act will be an insupportable burden on small businesses.

