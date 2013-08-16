© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Obamacare Heats Up Summer

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published August 16, 2013 at 10:21 AM EDT
Wasserman_in_Tally.jpg
Scott Keeler
/
Tampa Bay Times

With Congress on a five-week recess, members are rallying the troops around the state. And the troops are responding. As the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduced Leslie Sheffield of Fort Lauderdale, a cancer survivor who cares for her 92-year-old mother. Sheffield told a crowd that she and her husband both got sizeable rebate checks on their health insurance this year because of the health law. Wasserman Schultz is a Democrat from Weston. 

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio, Florida’s Republican U.S. senator, made a swing through the Panhandle this week, meeting with business groups. As the Pensacola News Journal reports, he said the Affordable Care Act will be an insupportable burden on small businesses.

Tags

Affordable Care ActObamacareAffordable Care Acthealth careMedicarehealth insuranceMarco RubioDebbie Wasserman Schultz
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content