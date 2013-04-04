© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Feds Make Plans Happy, But Delay Exchange

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 4, 2013 at 11:11 AM EDT
iStockphoto.com

Instead of cutting payments to Medicare Advantage plans, which have high enrollments in Florida, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has decided to increase the rate by 3 percent after heavy lobbying, the Associated Press reports.

Also, as NPR reports, health insurance exchanges for small businesses won’t be open for enrollment in October, as the Obama administration had planned. CMS says it’s still on track to set up the online marketplaces for individuals in states that aren’t setting up their own -- including Florida.

Affordable Care ActMedicarereimbursement ratesCenters for Medicare & Medicaid ServicesAffordable Care Acthealth insurance exchanges
