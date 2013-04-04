Feds Make Plans Happy, But Delay Exchange

Instead of cutting payments to Medicare Advantage plans, which have high enrollments in Florida, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has decided to increase the rate by 3 percent after heavy lobbying, the Associated Press reports.

Also, as NPR reports, health insurance exchanges for small businesses won’t be open for enrollment in October, as the Obama administration had planned. CMS says it’s still on track to set up the online marketplaces for individuals in states that aren’t setting up their own -- including Florida.