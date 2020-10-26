health insurance exchanges

-
This week I answer readers’ questions about buying plans off the insurance marketplaces and more general questions about coverage.Q. I see story after…
The government's insurance website is faster and easier to use, but as a third sign-up season gets underway, President Barack Obama's health care law is…
A Los Angeles furniture store worker who had never had health insurance enrolled in a plan for $75 a month that will cover both him and his son.An…
About a quarter of uninsured people eligible for federal subsidies to help them pay for health coverage don't have bank accounts. A new rule would require insurers to accept payments made many different ways, including by money order and prepaid debit card.
It seems yet another glitch is forcing a delay in a piece of the health law. This time it's how much more insurers can charge smokers. Coupled with last week's announcements of other delays, could there be trouble ahead for the law?
Ten Florida health insurers have filed documents indicating they want to compete for shoppers on the Affordable Care Act marketplace when it opens Oct. 1,…
In three-quarters of the states where the federal government is running the marketplaces, at least one new insurer has applied to enter the individual market.
Instead of cutting payments to Medicare Advantage plans, which have high enrollments in Florida, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has decided…