Affordable Care Act

Rubio: Cut 'ObamaCare' Funds or Else

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 11, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says he will vote to keep the federal government in operation for the rest of this fiscal year only if the bill contains language to remove funding from the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Kaiser Health News reports that Rubio is the latest Republican to say he supports a House bill that funds continuing operations of government, minus those for implementation of what some opponents call "ObamaCare."

The bill, which passed the House last week, would retain the “sequestration” cuts — $85 billion in automatic budget cuts that took effect March 1. The  current “continuing resolution” to keep the government in operation expires March 27.

