Rubio: Cut 'ObamaCare' Funds or Else

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says he will vote to keep the federal government in operation for the rest of this fiscal year only if the bill contains language to remove funding from the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Kaiser Health News reports that Rubio is the latest Republican to say he supports a House bill that funds continuing operations of government, minus those for implementation of what some opponents call "ObamaCare."

The bill, which passed the House last week, would retain the “sequestration” cuts — $85 billion in automatic budget cuts that took effect March 1. The current “continuing resolution” to keep the government in operation expires March 27.