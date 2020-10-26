-
Congress returns on Tuesday with a critical need for a characteristic rarely evident through a contentious spring and summer — cooperation between…
A recent federal court decision in Miami may help health care providers who are suing plans that have slashed Medicare Advantage payments, Modern…
Jeanette Rivera of Coral Springs was already struggling with breast cancer when her mother had a stroke, leaving her unable to care for Jeanette’s father,…
Congress' approach to cutting the budget -- automatic cuts called "sequestration" -- has affected the elderly where it really counts: food. The Orlando…
University of South Florida and Moffitt Cancer Center say sequestration budget cuts are hurting their work, since most of their grants come from the…
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says he will vote to keep the federal government in operation for the rest of this fiscal year only if the bill contains language…
Dr. Steven Wasserman has entered the history books of health fraud. The Venice dermatologist recently agreed to pay $26 million to settle charges of…
With practically all of Washington now expecting the automatic budget cuts -- "sequestration" in D.C.-talk -- to take effect, university medical schools…
Medicaid and KidCare will be spared, but many other sectors of health care will feel the ax if Congress and the administration fail to prevent the…