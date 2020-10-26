Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

-
Re: Feds Approve $2.2B for Hospitals, Med SchoolsThe federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which allowed a three-year extension of Florida’s…
-
Al Lopez Park in Tampa is normally an oasis of serenity on a Monday. But on the last day of open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care…
-
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson cranked up the hopes of many Democrats last week by hinting that he had a plan that might revive the moribund Medicaid expansion in…
-
State Democrats have calculated that the state could conservatively save $470 million of what it will otherwise spend next year if it accepted federal…
-
Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, who doesn't think it's sappy to speak of "public service" and would go the second mile for a kid or a veteran or an…
-
Most of the enrollment advisors who will be available to help Florida's uninsured enroll in a health plan through the federal Marketplace will apparently…
-
Mary Agnes Carey of Kaiser Health News appeared on PBS Newshour on Wednesday to explain the options for young adults opening up through the Affordable…
-
In his latest column at Our Health Policy Matters, consultant Paul Gionfriddo pokes fun at the hypocrisy of Florida and other officials who are fanning…
-
Continuing the split in the GOP, some in Congress want to take an action that would quadruple the cost of health insurance for themselves, their…
-
On June 22, consumer-health groups across the nation will launch what they hope will be a massive education and enrollment campaign to find uninsured…