FL Voters Back Medicaid Expansion

Florida voters by a wide margin support expanding Medicaid to cover more of the state's uninsured, according to a poll sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

Support topped opposition 63 percent to 25 percent and crossed all age and demographic groups, ACS reported. The proposal drew its strongest support from Latinos.

The Hill reported that voters agreed with Medicaid expansion in all seven states covered by the ACS poll, states in which the Legislatures are grappling with the issue.

The Florida Senate and House have appointed select committees to come up with recommendations on that issue and others that arise from the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The committees plan to come to a decision by the first week of the legislative session in early March.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Health News reports, pollsters conducting nationwide surveys find Americans do not want Congress to cut funds from Medicare or Social Security when they take a whack at spending. Medicaid support also is strong.