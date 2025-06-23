Experts discuss signs of Alzheimer's and transcending treatment-resistant depression

Forgetfulness is a normal part of aging, but when items go missing and routine tasks become difficult and confusing, a more serious issue may be at play.

On the episode of "What's Health," we explore the common signs of Alzheimer's, a neurodegenerative brain disease, and what families and patients should know when navigating cognitive decline.

The guest is Dr. Peter Rabins, professor emeritus in the departments of psychiatry and medicine at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and author of "Is It Alzheimer's?"

Later in the program, we discuss bridging the gap between psychiatric and neurological care.

An experimental brain implant offers new hope for the 2.8 million Americans living with treatment-resistant depression.

The groundbreaking trial, known as Transcend, employs deep-brain simulation to disrupt pathological electrical activity with the aim of alleviating depression symptoms.

Joining the conversation are neurosurgeon Dr. Brian Kopell, director of the Center for Neuromodulation at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, and Jenn Wong, divisional vice president for global clinical and regulatory affairs at Abbott.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2025 WJCT News