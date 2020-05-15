Tampa To Reopen Parks This Weekend

As part of Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Tampa reopened 13 park trails, beaches, and dog parks May 4.

Tampa will reopen the rest of the city parks starting Saturday.

In addition to parks, a number of amenities will reopen:

Open Outdoor Spaces

Kayak and Canoe Launches

Tennis, Pickleball, Handball, and Racquetball Courts (maximum of two people per court)

Disc Golf Courses

Walking Trails

Skate Parks

Athletic Fields (must contact Athletics at (813) 731-9432 to reserve use)

Restrooms



However, picnic shelters, playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball and volleyball courts, and splash pads will remain closed.

Eight year-round city pools will also reopen Saturday - but be limited to lap swimming by appointment only.

Bobby Hicks, 4120 W Mango Ave, 33616

Cuscaden, 2900 N 15th St, 33605

Cyrus Greene, 2101 E Dr. MLK Blvd, 33603

Del Rio, 10105 N Boulevard, 33603

Interbay, 4321 W Estrella St, 33629

Loretta Ingraham, 1611 N Hubert Ave, 33607

Roy Jenkins, 154 Columbia Dr, 33606

Sulphur Springs, 701 E Bird St, 33604



People interested in swimming have to call the pool they want to use, appointments can be made for the current day only, and be limited to a maximum of one hour. More information about pools can be found here.

Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines - and no gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed at any park or facility.

