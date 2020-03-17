© 2020 Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Commencements Postponed Indefinitely At USF, State Universities

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 17, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
USF may combine the spring and summer commencement ceremonies, USF President Steven Currall said.
Commencement ceremonies at the University of South Florida and other state universities will be postponed indefinitely.

This follows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recommendation to the Board of Governors earlier Tuesday that all state universities switch to remote learning for the rest of the spring semester after four University of Florida students tested positive for COVID-19.

“We understand this is very disappointing to our graduates and their families,” Currall said in a letter to USF students and staff.

Currall said the university is exploring “creative alternative solutions,” including expanding the August graduation ceremonies to include the spring graduates.

DeSantis also recommended the Board of  Governors continue remote learning for all students through the spring semester, meaning students would remain off-campus until at least May 7.

Currall also urged that all off-campus organizational gatherings should not exceed the 10-person limit that DeSantis spelled out on Tuesday.

All events on campus, at other USF instructional sites or off campus are postponed or canceled until further notice, as are USF libraries, according to the letter.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
