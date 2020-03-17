© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Coming To Hillsborough

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros
Published March 17, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said testing for coronavirus in a drive-through helps protect healthcare workers and allows them to get an efficient collection sample.
Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said testing for coronavirus in a drive-through helps protect healthcare workers and allows them to get an efficient collection sample.

Officials with Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa have been identifying locations to open drive-through testing sites for coronavirus.

At a Tuesday morning news conference, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said testing for coronavirus in a drive-through helps protect healthcare workers and allows them to get an efficient collection sample.

"The other advantage of a drive-through is the healthcare workers who are collecting the samples don't have to change their protective gear every time they see a patient because they're driving through and they're just doing the tests one right after the other," said Merrill.

There's a shortage of protective gear right now, so he said this will help to solve that "big problem."

Merrill adds the goal is to open these coronavirus drive-through testing sites by Friday.

Although, they could be available as early as Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

HNF StoriesCoronaviruscoronavirus testsCOVID-19
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of All Things Consideredfor WGCU News.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
Related Content