Former Jacksonville Jaguars Player Arrested, Accused of Cigna Insurance Fraud

Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Marlon McCree has been arrested in connection with a fraud scheme totaling nearly $78,000.

McCree is accused of submitting fraudulent doctor's certificates and letters to the Gene Upshaw Health Reimbursement Account (HRA) for the purpose of defrauding the fund, according to Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis

Patronis said in an email to WJCT News that Cigna Insurance reported a total of $77,950.28 worth of claim submissions being made by McCree to his HRA account. A total of $31,579.52 had been paid by Cigna prior to the fraudulent activity being discovered, according to Patronis.

McCree is accused of creating fraudulent invoices listing All Smiles Dental in Jacksonville. Patronis said records from All Smiles Dental showed McCree had never been a patient of the dental practice.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime and costs honest Floridians millions of dollars every year. Just last year, our dedicated fraud detectives arrested nearly 1,000 individuals and recovered nearly $80 million in insurance fraud related restitution. My office will remain committed to bringing these criminals to justice and protecting your money," Patronis said.

If convicted, McCree faces up to 30 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, according to Patronis.

McCree was also arrested in April on unrelated domestic violence charges.

Our New4Jax partner reported Mcree was arrested on misdemeanor simple assault and felony aggravated battery charges, according to jail logs.

Police were called after McCree's ex-wife and another woman hid inside a Bay Street bar, according to News4Jax's review of his arrest report. She told police McCree was chasing her.

McCree was drafted by the Jaguars in 2001. He spent two seasons as a safety in Jacksonville followed by stints with the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos, according to News4Jax.

He also rejoined the Jaguars for a time as an assistant coach in 2012.

Additional Information: Archived Jacksonville Jaguars McCree biography page

