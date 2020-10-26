-
Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Marlon McCree has been arrested in connection with a fraud scheme totaling nearly $78,000.
In the not-too-distant future, your health insurance, your prescription drugs and some of your treatment may come from the same company.Insurers are…
A group of physicians in the Tampa Bay is working with insurance companies to keep patients healthy and out of hospitals, reports the Tampa Bay Times.The…
Cigna will get to keep hundreds of millions of dollars in bonus payments for some of its Medicare Advantage plans, despite recently-imposed sanctions for…
Stung by losses under the federal health law, major insurers are seeking to sharply limit how policies are sold to individuals in ways that consumer…
Florida’s Pam Bondi is one of 15 state attorneys general helping federal officials investigate two pending mega-mergers in the health insurance industry,…
Two insurers - Cigna and Preferred Medical Plan – aren’t offering plans on the Florida health care exchange in 2016, forcing more than 100,000 Floridians…
Cigna CEO David Cordani says the individual market created by the 2010 health law would be better off if insurers were given more flexibility in designing…
Florida insurance regulators this week will scrutinize two major health plan mergers.Aetna plans buy Humana for $37 billion. Anthem plans to buy Cigna for…
One of the nation’s largest drug testing laboratories will pay $256 million to settle allegations it over-billed the U.S. government for urine drug tests.…