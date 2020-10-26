-
Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Marlon McCree has been arrested in connection with a fraud scheme totaling nearly $78,000.
-
Anthem reported a 4 percent increase in third-quarter profit and beat Wall Street forecasts as the number of people the health insurer covers edged…
-
Two weeks before the federal Health Insurance Marketplace opens for enrollment, a major national company is withdrawing its Florida plans from the…
-
Health insurer Cigna Corp. has rejected a $47 billion offer to be acquired by its larger rival, Anthem Inc., saying the terms of the bid are inadequate…