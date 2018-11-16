Police: Doc OK'd Pot For Patients Via Closed-Circuit TV

Police in South Florida say a 66-year-old doctor is accused of giving patients medical marijuana cards without meeting them in person, conducting physical exams or requiring a debilitating medical condition.

The SunSentinel reports Tommy Louisville used closed-circuit television to evaluate patients who came to Miracle Leaf Health Center in Pembroke Pines. Louisville was arrested Thursday and had his medical license restricted. Prosecutors say he appears to be the first Florida doctor charged with illegally prescribing marijuana since voters legalized the drug in 2016.

Police said Louisville approved a prescription for one patient who said his employer drug-tested him and he needed an excuse for his positive results.

Louisville faces two misdemeanor counts of unlawful issuance of a medical marijuana certification.

An attorney wasn't listed for Louisville.

