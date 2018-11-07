Amendment 9 Passed, And You Can't Vape On An Oil Rig Looking Back At Miami Beach

By 35 minutes ago
  • Yup, a vaping ban and an offshore drilling ban were on the ballot under the same item.
    Yup, a vaping ban and an offshore drilling ban were on the ballot under the same item.
    Sammy Mack / WLRN
Originally published on November 7, 2018 12:19 am

On Tuesday, Floridians chose to permanently ban offshore drilling and workplace vaping—two proposals bundled together under the statewide ballot item, Amendment 9.

As WLRN previously reported, the odd pairing was part of a controversial process:

Amendment 9 came out of Florida's Constitutional Revision Commission (CRC), which convenes every 20 years to suggest ways to streamline and update state laws. The CRC inevitably ends up with loads of suggestions for voters. And a lot of those suggestions get bundled together under sometimes loose and controversial themes.

The framers of Amendment 9 have said both of these proposals intersect with health and the environment. A lawsuit claiming they didn't belong together made its way to the Florida Supreme Court. And the week before early voting started, the court ruled Amendment 9 could stay on the ballot.

(The ballots, by the way, were already printed with Amendment 9 on them.)

There is currently a federal moratorium—the 2006 Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act—on drilling that includes the state's coastal waters. Regulation got tighter after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster killed 11 people on a rig and spilled millions of gallons of oil off Louisiana's coast and into Florida's waters.

Then last year, the president issued an executive order encouraging more oil exploration off the coasts.

Amendment 9 would, no matter what the feds do, prevent drilling in state waters, which extend a little more than 3 miles off the Gulf Coast and 10 miles off the Atlantic Coast.

Meanwhile, the vaping ban builds on Florida's existing ban on smoking at work and a lot of public places. Amendment 9 added constitutional language about e-cigarettes—a technology that didn't exist when Florida passed the Clean Indoor Air Act in 1985.

The amendment needed a 60 percent majority to pass. 

Even if it hadn't passed, you probably wouldn't have been free to vape on an oil rig looking back at Miami Beach; a lot of rigs prohibit e-cigarettes because they're both a health and a combustion risk.

Copyright 2018 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
Amendment 9
vaping ban
vaping
offshore drilling
e-cigarette
e-cigs
oil drilling

Related Content

Amendment 9 In Two Acts: We Unbundle Arguments Around The Drilling And Vaping Ban

By Oct 25, 2018

Buried deep in the War-and-Peace-length tome that is this November's Florida ballot, voters will find a question asking if a ban on offshore drilling and a ban on vaping should be codified in the state constitution.

Yup, Amendment 9 is the bundled amendment bringing together e-cigarettes and oil rigs.

In its own words:

NO. 9

CONSTITUTIONAL REVISION

Article II, Section 7

Article X, Section 20

Combining Vaping, Drilling Bans Draws Criticism

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Oct 25, 2018
Mike Mozart / Flickr

A move to expand the state’s 16-year ban on smoking in indoor workplaces to include electronic cigarettes and vaping is drawing opposition.

Oil And Gas Industry Pushes To ‘explore’ Off Florida

By Aug 16, 2018
Amy Green/WMFE

A national coalition with deep Florida ties brought its message of supporting offshore oil and natural-gas “exploration” to Tallahassee on Wednesday, as pushback continues against a Trump administration plan that could lead to expanded drilling off the country’s coasts.

For Offshore Oil Drilling, American Petroleum Institute Says Safety Not A Concern

By Jun 7, 2018

The American Petroleum Institute wants to expand oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and along the Atlantic coast.  API says safety isn’t a concern this time. 