The nation's leading e-cigarette maker is halting store sales of some flavors to deter use by kids.The move by Juul Labs Inc. comes ahead of an expected…
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to require strict limits on the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes, including age verification controls for…
On Tuesday, Floridians chose to permanently ban offshore drilling and workplace vaping—two proposals bundled together under the statewide ballot item,...
A move to expand the state’s 16-year ban on smoking in indoor workplaces to include electronic cigarettes and vaping is drawing opposition.But unlike in…
Buried deep in the War-and-Peace -length tome that is this November's Florida ballot, voters will find a question asking if a ban on offshore drilling...
More than 1,000 documents were reportedly seized from the headquarters of Juul Labs in a surprise inspection on the manufacturer.
The Food and Drug Administration said teen vaping has reached epidemic proportions, prompting more than 1,300 warning letters to stores selling e-cigarettes to kids and an ultimatum to four companies.
Public health officials worry vaping is an emerging disaster that could reverse years of decline in smoking by young people. What's the latest evidence that e-cigarettes are a gateway to tobacco?
A bill that would ban sales to minors recently passed the Florida Senate unanimously, and a similar bill is pending in the House. What started out as an…
An experiment to test the value of e-cigarettes as a quitting aid found them as good as the nicotine patch, but there weren't enough people in the study to say they're a good bet for quitting. Public health officials worry that e-cigarettes will encourage tobacco use.