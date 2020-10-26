-
April 20 marks 10 years since the BP oil spill began off the Louisiana coast when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig exploded. Over the next six months,...
-
Overturning a decision by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, an appeals court Tuesday ordered the state to issue a permit to a major…
-
A bipartisan group of Florida representatives is pushing to end offshore oil drilling in Florida for good. New legislation would permanently extend a...
-
The Trump Administration has approved the search for oil and natural gas off the Atlantic coast. Late last month, the federal government gave the green...
-
Gov. Rick Scott says Florida is “off the table for oil drilling.”That’s even as the Trump administration clears the way for exploration off the state’s…
-
On Tuesday, Floridians chose to permanently ban offshore drilling and workplace vaping—two proposals bundled together under the statewide ballot item,...
-
Buried deep in the War-and-Peace -length tome that is this November's Florida ballot, voters will find a question asking if a ban on offshore drilling...
-
A national coalition with deep Florida ties brought its message of supporting offshore oil and natural-gas “exploration” to Tallahassee on Wednesday, as…
-
Hundreds of opponents of offshore oil drilling gathered at Florida beaches and held hands.The Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday that the protest at…
-
Visit Florida President Ken Lawson and Brig. Gen. Evan Dertien, commander of the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, are among scheduled panelists for…