Women have made great strides. But the uncomfortable truth is that in their homes, they are still fitting into stereotypical roles of doing the bulk of housework and parenting.
As of July, mothers in all 50 states can freely breastfeed in public. This comes right in time for August, National Breastfeeding Month.
A new program in Los Angeles is trying to provide female veterans with health care outside the VA, which some consider a male dominated environment....
Florida is among the worst states for women living in poverty. A report out this month by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research ( IWPR ) and the...
Despite state laws against sterilization, the practice is still happening at an alarming rate in the California prison system, according to a Miami Herald…
At his site Our Health Policy Matters, consultant Paul Gionfriddo wonders why less money is spent treating women for depression, even though they’re more…