Prime Healthcare Services, one of the nation's largest hospital systems, agreed Friday to pay $65 million to settle allegations of Medicare overbilling in…
One of the nation’s largest drug testing laboratories will pay $256 million to settle allegations it over-billed the U.S. government for urine drug tests.…
There is a good chance that your once-independent doctor is now employed by a hospital. Dr. Michael Reilly, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., orthopedic surgeon,…
Adventist Health System has settled a whistleblower suit for $115 million dollars. It’s the largest settlement of a False Claims Act dispute without…
Two days after the U.S. Department of Justice announced a $115 million legal settlement with Adventist Health System, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi…
Adventist Health System will pay $115 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims it offered doctors perks for patient referrals, the…
Questionable salaries of several Broward Health cardiologists is a central complaint in a whistleblower lawsuit that led to a recent $69.5 million…
A Miami home health company has agreed to pay $17 million for allegedly paying doctors to refer Medicare patients.Department of Justice officials said…
Federal authorities haven’t publicly accused taxpayer supported Broward Health of submitting bogus claims to Medicare and Medicaid, but the health system…
A federal judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by five Department of Corrections investigators who claimed they were retaliated against for…