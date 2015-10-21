© 2020 Health News Florida
FL To Get Cut Of $256M Health Care Fraud Settlement

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published October 21, 2015 at 8:07 AM EDT
wooden gavel
WMFE
Millenium Health has agreed to pay $256 million to settle allegations of billing the government for unnecessary urine drug tests.

One of the nation’s largest drug testing laboratories will pay $256 million to settle allegations it over-billed the U.S. government for urine drug tests. The Justice Department found that Millennium Health billed the government for unnecessary urine drug tests and genetic testing.

The whistleblower in the suit was Melbourne, Florida-based Omni Healthcare Inc. As a whistleblower, Omni Healthcare will get a cut of the settlement. Check here to read the announcement.

Marc Vezina is a lawyer representing Omni Healthcare.

“There will be a sizable portion of money being returned to the state of Florida Medicaid program, both for the urine drug testing and for the genetic testing,” Vezina said.

Health insurer Cigna recently announced it would no longer sell individual health plans in Florida because of rampant drug testing fraud.

“It would be silly to think what Millennium was doing to the government, that they weren’t also trying to do to private payers,” Vezina said.

In a statement, Millennium Health said the settlement closes an investigation started nearly four years ago. The company now plans Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

Millennium Health also agreed to have most of its board of directors replaced with independent members, and will be under government oversight for the next five years.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
 

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
