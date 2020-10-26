-
Activists are abandoning a federal challenge of Florida’s water quality standards after the Trump Administration refused to step in.
-
After a controversy this year about new water-quality standards, a Democratic senator Tuesday filed a proposal that would tighten requirements for the…
-
After more than two decades of work to restore water quality in the Florida Everglades it’s now nearing federal and state standards.The milestone comes…
-
An administrative law judge has refused to block the Florida Department of Environmental Protection from moving forward with new water-quality standards…
-
The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s legal challenge to controversial new water quality standards may come down to a game of beat the clock.
-
Researchers around the world say mollusks are threatened because of climate change. There are about 70,000 kinds of mollusks, ranging from clams to...
-
Protestors around the state tried to convince the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that it, not the state, should be in charge of water quality…