Scientists Say Mollusk Populations Are Declining

Researchers around the world say mollusks are threatened because of climate change. There are about 70,000 kinds of mollusks, ranging from clams to octopi.

They say young mollusks are vulnerable to things like ocean acidification because their shells are soft. They’re worried that can cut down populations or even cause them to disappear.

And experts are meeting on Captiva Island this weekend to talk about the issues facing these animals. It's open to the public. WGCU’s Jessica Meszaros spoke with one of the forum’s organizers.

JoseLealis the science director and curator of the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum on Sanibel Island.Lealis bringing scientists and locals together for the Mollusks in Peril 2016 Forum.

Mollusks in Peril 2016 Forum

When: Sunday, May, 22 through Tuesday, May 24

Where: South Seas Island Resort, Captiva, Florida

Click here to register

