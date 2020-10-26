Water and Land Conservation

-
Time has run out for a program that's provided funding to more than 180 natural areas in Florida . Sunday, Sept. 30 was the deadline for Congress to...
Arguing that time “is of the essence,” environmental groups Wednesday requested that a judge lift a stay of a ruling that found state lawmakers did not…
An appeals court this week turned down a request by environmental groups to quickly move a major conservation-funding case to the Florida Supreme…
Florida lawmakers have tentatively agreed to pull funding from the state's top land conservation programs.State Sen. Rob Bradley, chairman of the budget…
House and Senate negotiators have been unable to bridge key differences in their competing proposals to fund the environmental portions of the state…