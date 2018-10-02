© 2020 Health News Florida
Congress Allows Fund That Supports Florida Parks And Natural Areas To Expire

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Stein
Published October 2, 2018 at 8:10 AM EDT
Tree Tops Park in Davie was created using more than $2 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. More than 180 natural areas in Southeast Florida have benefitted from the fund.

Time has run out for a program that's provided funding to more than 180 natural areas in Florida.Sunday, Sept. 30 was the deadline for Congress to reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Money from the fund is used to create and maintain city, county and state parks, marinas, protected forests and historic battlefields in Florida and across the country. The fund is supported by fees on offshore oil and gas drilling.

 

In a statement, members of the Save the Land and Water Conservation Fund -- a national coalition of more than 1,000 conservation and recreation organizations -- said they're "cautiously optimistic" Congress will reauthorize the fund eventually.But for now, no money is being put aside for the fund's parks and projects. 

In an interview last month, the president and CEO of the Florida Wildlife Federation told WLRN he and other conservation leaders want the next reauthorization to be permanent.

