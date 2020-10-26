VA hospitals

-
Federal authorities are stepping up investigations at Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers due to a sharp increase in opioid theft, missing…
An NPR investigation examines reasons why it's hard to bring new medical personnel into the VA, including a cumbersome hiring process.
Money from the Veterans Choice Act, which was meant to improve medical staffing levels at VA health centers, has had little impact on hiring numbers and how quickly vets get access to medical care.
The growing veterans population in places like Clarksville, Tenn., is straining resources at VA clinics and making it difficult for vets to get nearby medical care.
Reports documenting scheduling problems and wait-time manipulation at the Department of Veterans Affairs are being made public, as the agency’s internal…
Paralyzed Army veteran Gene Laureano cried when he first walked again with robotic legs at a New York clinic as part of research sponsored by the…
The Department of Veterans Affairs faces a serious numbers problem — multiple in fact.It can't count how many veterans died while waiting to sign up for…
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration on Wednesday dismissed a nearly year-old lawsuit aimed at giving state inspectors access to federal…
Florida veterans were forced to wait at least 30 days for nearly 93,000 medical appointments at VA medical facilities from September through February, and…
A Jacksonville VA Outpatient Center canceled nearly 60,000 appointments from January 1, 2014 through March 1, 2015, according to a review of federal data…