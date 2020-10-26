-
University of South Florida Health and Tampa General Hospital announced at Thursday's USF Board of Trustees meeting that they will be strengthening...
Gordon "Skip" Beadle has a prosthetic right leg, the tenth such device he’s depended on since the retired U.S. Marine was wounded during the Vietnam War…
Students vying for coveted spots at medical schools say premedical internships can gain them an edge in the competitive application process, the Tampa Bay…
Edna Perez’s perspective on sickle cell anemia is unusual. She’s Hispanic, not black; at 53, she has lived longer than most with the disease; and she’s…