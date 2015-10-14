© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Morgan Keeps Opening Wallet For Medical Pot

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 14, 2015 at 9:00 AM EDT
John_Morgan_AP_2014.jpeg
Associated Press
Orlando attorney John Morgan continues to open his wallet to push for legalizing medical marijuana.

With Orlando attorney John Morgan continuing to open his wallet, a political committee backing the legalization of medical marijuana raised $315,791 during September, while spending $342,342, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee, People United for Medical Marijuana, received $293,512 of the contributions from The Morgan Firm PA. Its spending included paying $261,378 to PCI Consultants Inc., which performs services such as petition-gathering.

People United for Medical Marijuana, which also is known as United for Care, is trying to get an initiative on the November 2016 ballot to legalize medical marijuana. The committee is awaiting a hearing before the Florida Supreme Court on its proposed ballot language.

If it receives approval from the court, the committee would need to submit 683,149 petition signatures to the state. As of Tuesday, it had submitted 277,164 valid signatures.

Tags

HNF Storiesmedical marijuanaOrlando trial attorney John MorganPeople United for Medical MarijuanaUnited for Care
Related Content