Morgan Keeps Opening Wallet For Medical Pot

With Orlando attorney John Morgan continuing to open his wallet, a political committee backing the legalization of medical marijuana raised $315,791 during September, while spending $342,342, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee, People United for Medical Marijuana, received $293,512 of the contributions from The Morgan Firm PA. Its spending included paying $261,378 to PCI Consultants Inc., which performs services such as petition-gathering.

People United for Medical Marijuana, which also is known as United for Care, is trying to get an initiative on the November 2016 ballot to legalize medical marijuana. The committee is awaiting a hearing before the Florida Supreme Court on its proposed ballot language.

If it receives approval from the court, the committee would need to submit 683,149 petition signatures to the state. As of Tuesday, it had submitted 277,164 valid signatures.