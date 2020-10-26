-
Money from the Veterans Choice Act, which was meant to improve medical staffing levels at VA health centers, has had little impact on hiring numbers and how quickly vets get access to medical care.
By its own analysis, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs calculates that Florida only has 20 percent of the VA-sponsored nursing home beds it needs...
Gov. Rick Scott said he will call U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald as Florida awaits a decision that could add more than $20…
Florida veterans were forced to wait at least 30 days for nearly 93,000 medical appointments at VA medical facilities from September through February, and…
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has amended its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Tampa Bay Times reports.…
While in Orlando at the Disabled American Veterans national convention over the weekend, President Barack Obama noted the progress that’s been made on…