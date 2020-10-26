-
Hurricane Irma may have slammed across South Florida almost six months ago, but some are still feeling the effects of the storm.
A South Florida man has been acquitted by a jury after contending that dozens of marijuana plants he was growing were used for his own medicinal…
Poor health is no excuse to avoid serving time, two health care professionals convicted in separate pill mill schemes have learned.The Tampa Bay Times…
Christopher George told a jury that he made close to $40 million running pill mills in South Florida with his twin brother, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel…
Jurors in the health-fraud trial of four WellCare executives are getting an unusual 10-day reprieve from deliberations, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The…
The day that WellCare Health Plans dreaded for years arrived on Tuesday: The criminal trial of four company ex-executives began in earnest in Tampa's…