Listen: Maya Kowalski and attorney discuss her story of 'medical imprisonment'

Last month, a Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg faced a staggering $261 million settlement after allegations of “medically kidnapping” a 10-year-old girl.

The high-profile case, spotlighted in the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya," results from the 2016 controversial treatments for a child’s rare pain disorder and led to accusations of child abuse against the parents.

The plaintiff in the case, Maya Kowalski, now 17, talks about the case with WJCT's "First Coast Connect," along with Greg Anderson, the Ponte Vedra attorney who led Maya’s legal team in the landmark case.

Motherhood Space

The postpartum period is known for its challenges, but new research emphasizes the importance of addressing mental health in the weeks before child birth. Dr. Jill Garrett, a licensed psychologist and mother of two, discussed the crucial link between mental health and the journey to parenthood.

Pilot shortage

With the holiday season in full swing, travel is on everyone’s mind. This year, as in recent ones, we’ll experience a shortage of commercial airline pilots. Two people who know about this issue discuss it in the studio, Matt Tuohy of Jacksonville University's School of Aviation and aviation student Savannah Panting.

