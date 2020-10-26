-
As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to rise, Congressman Vern Buchanan on Monday said the pace of testing is still too slow and...
The Trump administration wants to increase transparency in prescription drug pricing. But health economists say the administration's call to tie prices to what other nations pay might work better.
Johns Hopkins Medicine has hired a former federal prosecutor to investigate the heart institute at All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.
After the destructive repercussions Hurricane Irma had on Florida’s elderly residents, a new bill looks to address the key issue as to why they were so...
There's a push in Congress to rewrite how science gets used in regulation — and that has researchers worried. The industry-backed bill would let business nitpick raw data and ignore valid results.
Does this sound like a top health care CEO? Or this? Those are the comments of Baptist Health South Florida CEO Brian Keeley. Baptist Health is the...
According to a report released Tuesday, Florida and 44 other states fail to give the public access to information on what health-care services cost, the…
Nearly three-quarters of states get poor grades when it comes to laws about the making available prices for health care. Most consumers are unaware of the tremendous variation in price for health care services.