WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

European Union Takes U.S. Off Safe Travel List, Backs Travel Restrictions

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT
Visitors enjoy the view from top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 16, 2021. The European Union is expected to recommend that its member states reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infection levels in the country, EU diplomats said Monday, Aug. 30.
The guidance is nonbinding, and U.S. travelers should expect a mishmash of travel rules across the continent.

The European Union has recommended that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there, but EU nations can still allow fully vaccinated U.S. travelers in if they want.

The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses its advice in June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season.

Coronavirus deaths have surged in the U.S. recently, rising to over 1,200 a day, and new daily cases are over 150,000 a day.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19traveleuropean unioneuropetourismairlines
