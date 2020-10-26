-
According to a study by the Institute of Medicine published in 2015, paid for by the United States Food and Drug Administration, raising the minimum age…
-
The legislature is working to implement a constitutional amendment that bans vaping in indoor workplaces. But another vaping proposal appears dead for...
-
The company's 7,600 pharmacies will remove cigarettes and other tobacco products from their shelves by Oct. 1. The decision should "help people on their path to better health," says CVS CEO Larry Merlo.