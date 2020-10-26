-
Leaders in the global group Girl Up went to their annual conference — virtually — last week. We interviewed some of the attendees to see what's changed during the coronavirus crisis.
Just days after gunfire took the life of a 20 year old Tallahassee man, young people and grownups met to talk about that and other issues on Saturday,...
The number of young people with obesity has risen tenfold since 1975, according to a study from the World Health Organization. At the same time, that rise has been far from uniform across the world.
Public education campaigns and restrictions on sales to minors have helped discourage teenagers from vaping, according to officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Homelessness is on the decline across the United States. In Florida, the homeless population decreased at a record rate in the last year , with more...
Findings provide new evidence pushing back school start times, to let adolescents sleep and wake up when it's more natural, researchers say. It's going to bed late that creates problems.
The teen smoking rate in Florida is at a record low, according to a new national report. As the Orlando Sentinel reports, the national rate is 15.8…
Twenty percent of high school seniors say they binge drink, with 6 percent consuming 15 drinks or more in a row. This extreme binge drinking accounts for high rates of emergency room visits by teen drinkers, researchers say, and poses a health risk that until now hasn't been adequately measured.
New, young drivers are much more likely to have an accident if they're short on sleep, researchers say. And teenage drivers are far more impaired than adults when facing an equivalent lack of sleep.
The American Psychiatric Association is for the first time identifying non-suicidal self-harm as a diagnosis, the Tampa Tribune reports. Mental Health…