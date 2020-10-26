-
In 2016, then-Duval Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the district needed to expand student mental health services and advocate for more mental health…
-
A Florida teen who survived a rare brain-eating amoeba says he's ready to return to school.A video call from 16-year-old Sebastian DeLeon was broadcast…
-
Researchers put cameras and sensors in young drivers' cars and found that good habits quickly evaporated. They started texting, eating and talking with friends while driving.
-
The teen smoking rate in Florida is at a record low, according to a new national report. As the Orlando Sentinel reports, the national rate is 15.8…