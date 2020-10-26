-
South Florida residents are more at risk of injury and death from defective airbags than people in other parts of the country, according to federal...
Update 2:55 p.m., May 14: A spokesperson with Fiat Chrysler has designated May Airbag Recall Repair Month statewide, with an emphasis on Miami, Orlando...
Florida drivers with Takata air bag inflators are still at risk on the roads, according to the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.…
Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Takata Corp. has agreed to declare 33.8 million air bags defective, a move that will double the number of cars…