Floridians Asked To ‘Check Your Air Bags’

Florida drivers with Takata air bag inflators are still at risk on the roads, according to the head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency urges drivers to check their cars after eight Takata air-bag related deaths, including one in Orlando last year.

The Japanese company has recalled more than 34 million air bags, and 70 percent of faulty inflators in the United States have come from cars in Florida, NTSB leader Mark Rosekind said at a press conference this week at the University of Central Florida Emergency Operations Center.

High humidity activates the faulty air bag inflators even at low speeds.

“People are talking about ‘recall fatigue.’ People are getting their notice. It goes on the kitchen table, and people aren’t acting,” he said.

The federal agency announced Tuesday its investigation into another air bag manufacturer, ARC Automotive, Inc. The company’s air bags went into older models of Fiat Chrysler Town and County minivans and Kia Optima midsize sedans.

Drivers can see if their air bags are under recall at www.safercar.gov. Federal officials say drivers should go to a dealer immediately for a replacement, if necessary.

Renata Sago is a reporter for WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.