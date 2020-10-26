-
Floridians are concerned that not enough is being done to care for and protect the state’s growing elderly population, according to a survey from the…
A majority of Floridians believe that the state is not providing good medical care to people with disabilities, according to the annual Sunshine State…
More data is coming from the annual Sunshine State Survey.This time, it shows that 85 percent of Floridians want people buying a gun or getting a gun...
It seems Florida lawmakers aren't the only ones who can't agree. Residents also are divided over key economic and social issues, according to the latest...