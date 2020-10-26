-
Stem cell research has shown both promise and peril. The technology is advancing faster than the government's ability to regulate it. That's led to...
Federal prosecutors in California and Florida sued on Wednesday to stop two companies from providing stem cell treatments, alleging the clinics marketed…
California alone has spent billions in state funds over the last 14 years to support stem cell research. Scientists want another round of cash. So, what exactly did voters get for their money so far?
Florida has the second highest number of for-profit stem cell clinics in the United States, and a new proposal by a Tampa lawmaker would crack down on…
Three patients at a Florida clinic went blind after receiving eye injections of stem cells derived from their own abdominal fat, according to a report…
Stem cell treatments offered by The Lung Institute in Tampa are pricey, not approved in the United States and not covered by insurance. But as the Tampa…
It’s a good-news day for researchers in Florida, with reports on stem cell treatments for heart damage and preclinical trials on an HIV vaccine, both from…