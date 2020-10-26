-
Public health officials grappling with record-high syphilis rates around the nation have pinpointed what appears to be a major risk factor: drug use.“Two…
A new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report is drawing attention to a more than doubling of the number of cases of congenital syphilis nationwide,...
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an alarming spike in STD cases. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with David Harvey of the National Coalition of STD Directors.
Next time you get a Brazilian wax or do a little manscaping, you may be getting more than you bargained for. Banishing hair downstairs may increase the risk of sexually transmitted infections.
Although they account for half of all new sexually transmitted infections, most young people between the ages of 15 and 25 have never been tested for…
Commissioners in Palm Beach County have agreed to lower the fee for sexually transmitted disease tests from $159 to $58, according to the South Florida…
Tallahassee is one of the most educated cities in the country. That’s according to the site, WalletHub. And the national association of counties...
An AIDS health care group is defending an ad campaign in Los Angeles that links popular dating apps with the spread of sexual transmitted diseases.The…
In Florida and many other states, you are required by law to tell your partner you have a sexually transmitted disease before having intercourse. But as…
State and local public health departments are turning to apps as to help them reach people when they need help the most. Birth control finders, recipe tweakers and searchable restaurant inspections are in the mix.